Boxing

Tsetse Fly's long wait for bite at title finally over

Champ Malindi undefeated after 18 fights

14 June 2022 - 08:17
Rofhiwa Nemushungwa returns to action against Ronald Malindi for the bantamweight title in July.
Image: Supplied

The wait is over for Rofhiwa “Tsetse Fly” Nemushungwa who, according to his trainer Alan Toweel Junior, has waited two years to challenge for the South African bantamweight boxing title that is held by Ronald Malindi.

Nemushungwa will face the champion on July 8 in the main bout of J4Joy Boxing Promotions' international tournament at Steve Tshwete Memorial Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, where Malindi will bid for his fourth defence.

“Rofhiwa has been waiting for this opportunity for two years and we are grateful it has come; he is gonna try and grab it to the best of his ability,” said Toweel yesterday.

“The road to the SA title has been a tough one for us. I mean, it is an honour for us to be fighting for it and we are training very hard to make sure that we go in there fully prepared mentally and physically for anything. We know we are fighting a champion who remains undefeated after 18 fights.

When pressed to elaborate on the long and thorny road to the SA title fight, Toweel said: “We beat Joshua Studdard, lost by split points to Lwandile Sityatha, defeated Cletus Mbele and lost to Ricardo Malajika. We then beat Siboniso Gonya and moved to the mandatory position to challenge Ronald.

“It will depend on which Rofhiwa pitches on that night. The right Rofhiwa will beat Ronald.”

Arnell Lubisi and Mthobisi Nkosi will be involved in a battle for the Mpumalanga bantamweight title.

There will be four more fights, and action will commence at 6.30pm.

