Letters

READER LETTER | Change tact and save the nation from hunger

By Solly Malatsi - 12 September 2022 - 10:25
A basic basket of cooking oil, pilchards, brown bread and maize meal has increased by R80 to approximately R272.
The Democratic Alliance has released the shocking figures of the rising costs of living today, showing that a basic basket of cooking oil, pilchards, brown bread and maize meal has increased by R80 to approximately R272.

It begs the question of how the millions of South Africans currently on grants are able to afford these exorbitant increases. This is why currently 41% of households say they cannot feed their families anymore.

The government cannot afford to ignore this crisis anymore. They can, and must, intervene. The DA outlined four immediate proposals which the government is able to implement to avoid any further food crisis.

These are:

  1. Cut fuel taxes and levies to lower the cost of transport
  2. Reallocate the R50m food aid for Cuba to feed hungry people at home
  3. Review the list of zero-rated food items
  4. Review import tariffs on some food items

With the finance minister announcing the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in 6 weeks’ time, this is ample time for him to consider these proposals and implement them. This is not about politics anymore; this is about saving thousands from hunger, with the children suffering the most.

Solly Malatsi
DA National Spokesperson

