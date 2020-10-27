Female champs to slug it out for title
Mokebisi tipped to defeat Kholosa
Matshidiso Mokebisi is a flexible boxer who has handled herself efficiently in two weight divisions. She has won the bantamweight (WBF International) and junior featherweight (SA) titles.
The champion from Kroonstad in the Free State whose skills are honed in Johannesburg by Manny Fernandes is expected to hold her own again in the junior welterweight division on Friday afternoon against lightweight national champion Ndobayini Kholosa.
Their bout will be contested in the junior welterweight class and the bone of contention will be the vacant Gauteng title. The fight will be at Turffontein Racecourse, where BRD Promotion will stage a five-bout tournament. Mokebisi last fought in July, when she registered a points win in a non-title fight against Gabisile Tshabalala.
On the other hand. Kholosa, from the Eastern Cape, has also been consistent since finding a home in the lightweight class, where she rules with an iron fist. The former junior welterweight champion could only defend her title last year due to the scarcity of contenders. She has seen the light since teaming up with trainer Lionel Hunter (assisted by Tamrin Raynor) and manager Colleen MacAusley of Unleashed Combat.
Kholosa’s last fight was in October last year after defeating Raider Muleba. Her fight against Mokebisi will form part of a programme which will be headlined by another provincial title fight in the male section between Joshua “TKO” Studdard and Tumelo “The Blade” Matsane.
Raynor – who entered the bio-bubble with Kholosa and Monalisa Takane on Saturday – said Kholosa may have looked like someone having endless battles with scales but that was not the case.
“She will make the weight and still be strong,” assured the 20-year-old female trainer who will be assisted in the corner by Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi. Mutavhatsindi masterminded Mokebisi’s two losses to Bukiwe Nonina when she was still under his tutelage. Hunter is still on the road to recovery after falling ill two weekends ago.
Raynor said Kholosa’s weight is around 68kg. She must be within 63,05kg during the official weigh-in on Thursday. “I saw Matshidiso twice before; she comes out nicely and she is not a brawler but we prepared well for her and we know what we are in for.” Raynor said Takane will take on Lufuno Mutshayi in another women’s bout over four rounds.
Lybon Ntshani and Simphiwe Ntombela will meet over six rounds. Damian Pasley and Viero Careri are pencilled down for four rounds. The winner of the fight of the night will earn an extra R40,000 to his/her purse money, with the losers settling for R10,000 over and above their agreed pay. Action will begin at 5pm.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.