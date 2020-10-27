Mokebisi tipped to defeat Kholosa

Matshidiso Mokebisi is a flexible boxer who has handled herself efficiently in two weight divisions. She has won the bantamweight (WBF International) and junior featherweight (SA) titles.

The champion from Kroonstad in the Free State whose skills are honed in Johannesburg by Manny Fernandes is expected to hold her own again in the junior welterweight division on Friday afternoon against lightweight national champion Ndobayini Kholosa.

Their bout will be contested in the junior welterweight class and the bone of contention will be the vacant Gauteng title. The fight will be at Turffontein Racecourse, where BRD Promotion will stage a five-bout tournament. Mokebisi last fought in July, when she registered a points win in a non-title fight against Gabisile Tshabalala.

On the other hand. Kholosa, from the Eastern Cape, has also been consistent since finding a home in the lightweight class, where she rules with an iron fist. The former junior welterweight champion could only defend her title last year due to the scarcity of contenders. She has seen the light since teaming up with trainer Lionel Hunter (assisted by Tamrin Raynor) and manager Colleen MacAusley of Unleashed Combat.

Kholosa’s last fight was in October last year after defeating Raider Muleba. Her fight against Mokebisi will form part of a programme which will be headlined by another provincial title fight in the male section between Joshua “TKO” Studdard and Tumelo “The Blade” Matsane.