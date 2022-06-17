Bergman, Simon to honour Ledwaba in an exhibition bout
Bopape to face Ntuli in main event
Guess who is making a return to boxing? Jan “Kid Gavilan” Bergman and Harry “The Terminator” Simon. The former world champions will wow fans with their skills at Orlando Communal Hall in Soweto on July 31.
Bergman, 52, former Transvaal, SA and WBC International junior welterweight belts and WBU welterweight holder from Toekomsrus, last fought in 2010 in what was his fifth loss against 44 wins...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.