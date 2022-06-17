Bergman, Simon to honour Ledwaba in an exhibition bout

Bopape to face Ntuli in main event

Guess who is making a return to boxing? Jan “Kid Gavilan” Bergman and Harry “The Terminator” Simon. The former world champions will wow fans with their skills at Orlando Communal Hall in Soweto on July 31.



Bergman, 52, former Transvaal, SA and WBC International junior welterweight belts and WBU welterweight holder from Toekomsrus, last fought in 2010 in what was his fifth loss against 44 wins...