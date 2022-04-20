×

Boxing

Nyangani looks beyond 'old man' Ngantweni

Champ could be in for nasty surprise against journeyman

20 April 2022 - 07:52
Bangile Nyangani during his clash against Siyakholwa Kuse in East London in July last year.
Image: Sino Majangaza

Bangile Nyangani refers to Loyiso Ngantweni as an “old man” going into their fight at The Galleria, Kelvin, in Sandton, where Walt Disney Africa will stage a two-title tournament tomorrow evening.

But if the SA mini-flyweight boxing champion bases his assertion purely on Ngantweni’s age and ignores the fact that the "41-year-old-man” boasts the kind of experience that can overwhelm him.

Moreover, Ngantweni realises that this could be his last dance at the national title, so the expectation is that he will give it his all.

In boxing terms, Ngantweni is a journeyman and such boxers have absolute nothing to lose but a lot to gain with every chance they can. Champions tend to look down upon such unfancied boxers, and some even drop their guards in training because their believe that the opponent would be easy pickings.

The general impression when a fighter is referred to as a "journeyman" is that they are terrible fighters who turn up, get paid their cheque and go home. In truth, a journeyman is a hungry fighter who can be dangerous if the incentive is good. Overall, they do possess adequate boxing skills to cause damage.

Ngantweni has won 10 of his 30 fights, lost 15 and drew five. On paper and everywhere else, that is an unimpressive fight record. But one thing is guaranteed; he knows his way around the ring far better than Nyangani who has boxed 13 times as a professional.

The champ has lost once, to Siphamandla Baleni in 2017. He drew with Siyakholwa Kuse in what was Nyangani’s last fight in July last year.

Ngantweni fought his first pro-fight in 2003, losing five fights on a trot until 2005. From that year on Ngantweni fought 10 times and never won a single bout until 2010. His last victory in 14 more fights was in July last year.

In another title fight, Cowin Ray will defend the national super-middleweight title against Andile Mntungwa.

There will be six more fights in the card.

