Munyai hoping to take the stares to boxing glory

If physical presence and a soulless glare were the only factors that determine which boxer prevails inside the ring, then Tshifhiwa Munyai will remain undefeated as the SA lightweight champion for a very long time.

Every time this super talented fighter has to fight, everything about him changes. He looks at people as if he hates them and he does the same with boxing writers. He can be intimidating, just like late heavyweight legend Sonny Liston.

The American possessed one of the scariest looks in the fight game.

Munyai will make a third defence of his title against Aphiwe Mboyiya in Middelburg on Friday evening.

Asked if his demeanour is influenced by his discovery that he needs to make five defences to claim ownership of the SA belt because he was under the impression that BSA requires only three defences, Munyai said: “Not all. It is seriousness. I take every fight very serious. But yes, I have always thought I am going for the big one against Mboyiya.”

Munyai has always said that it would be injustice to his illustrious career – which saw him win the Commonwealth and IBO belts – to retire with no SA belt in his collection.

“I am going out there to beat up this guy and also show some skills,” said the champion from Makwarela in Limpopo whose awesome skills are polished in Gauteng by Alan Toweel.

His fight against Mboyiya, from Duncan Village near East London, will headline the three-title J4 Joy Boxing Promotions event at The Banquet Hall in Middelburg on Friday evening.

It will be interesting to see if Mboyiya is still an elite fighter now that the former IBO All Africa and WBO junior-middleweight champion will face a credible opponent. He has had four fights against average opponents since he came back in 2019 from a two-year drugs ban.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on both Xolani Mgidi and Sam Sithole who will fight for the vacant Mpumalanga junior-welterweight title. The main supporting bout could be messy if WBF intercontinental junior-featherweight champ Thato Bonokoane and challenger Innocent Mantengu can turn their verbal barbs into action.