Jack confirms live boxing's return to SABC

Boxing SA has begun consulting with promoters regarding the allocation of dates for live broadcasts on SABC, BSA chairperson Luthando Jack has confirmed.

BSA still has to visit other provinces and engage promoters on the matter. “Once that is completed we will make an official announcement on the return of boxing to SABC,” said Jack, who added that the targeted return is May.

Jack, however, is concerned about the recent embarrassing conduct by provincial managers whose actions of giving out wrong decisions to ring announcers painted a gloomy picture about the administration of the fistic sport in SA.

BSA provincial manager in the Eastern Cape, Phakamile Jacobs, gave the ring announcer the wrong winner which was Phumelele Cafu, instead of Jackson Chauke.

That fight – organised by Xaba Academy at East London’s ICC Hall – was live on SuperSport. BSA corrected the decision two days later.

Then last Friday, BSA provincial manager in Mpumalanga, Oupa Lubisi, gave a wrong decision to Sipho Mashego to announce that Tshifhiwa Munyai retained the SA lightweight title by a unanimous points decision against Aphiwe Mboyiya in Middelburg.

The first scorecard read 114-113 for Munyai and the second one was 116-113 in favour of Mboyiya. The third and the decider was 114-113 for Munyai. The correct decision is a split points decision.

Luckily, Mashego is a seasoned ring announcer. He picked up that the decision was wrong after going through the scorecards and he consulted with Lubisi and pointed out the mistake. Luckily, the two fighters were still inside the ring.

Mashego apologised to the fans and gave the right decision. It was Lubisi’s first assignment as a fight supervisor.

“This is really bad and I think a refresher course is needed to remind people of the regulations that governs the sport of boxing in the country,” said Jack, who gave thumbs up to the idea of celebrity boxing matches.

“We welcome the development,” he said, reacting to last weekend’s celebrity fight won by Anga "NaakMusiQ" Makubalo against Cassper Nyovest in Sun City.