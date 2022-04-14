×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Jack confirms live boxing's return to SABC

Chairperson condemns worrying trend of announcing wrong names

14 April 2022 - 08:29
BSA chaiperson Luthando Jack.
BSA chaiperson Luthando Jack.
Image: Supplied

Boxing SA has begun consulting with promoters regarding the allocation of dates for live broadcasts on SABC, BSA chairperson Luthando Jack has confirmed.

BSA still has to visit other provinces and engage promoters on the matter. “Once that is completed we will make an official announcement on the return of boxing to SABC,” said Jack, who added that the targeted return is May.

Jack, however, is concerned about the recent embarrassing conduct by provincial managers whose actions of giving out wrong decisions to ring announcers painted a gloomy picture about the administration of the fistic sport in SA.

BSA provincial manager in the Eastern Cape, Phakamile Jacobs, gave the ring announcer the wrong winner which was Phumelele Cafu, instead of Jackson Chauke.

That fight – organised by Xaba Academy at East London’s ICC Hall – was live on SuperSport. BSA corrected the decision two days later.

Then last Friday, BSA provincial manager in Mpumalanga, Oupa Lubisi, gave a wrong decision to Sipho Mashego to announce that Tshifhiwa Munyai retained the SA lightweight title by a unanimous points decision against Aphiwe Mboyiya in Middelburg.

The first scorecard read 114-113 for Munyai and the second one was 116-113 in favour of Mboyiya. The third and the decider was 114-113 for Munyai. The correct decision is a split points decision.

Luckily, Mashego is a seasoned ring announcer. He picked up that the decision was wrong after going through the scorecards and he consulted with Lubisi and pointed out the mistake. Luckily, the two fighters were still inside the ring.

Mashego apologised to the fans and gave the right decision. It was Lubisi’s first assignment as a fight supervisor.

“This is really bad and I think a refresher course is needed to remind people of the regulations that governs the sport of boxing in the country,” said Jack, who gave thumbs up to the idea of celebrity boxing matches.

“We welcome the development,” he said, reacting to last weekend’s celebrity fight won by Anga "NaakMusiQ" Makubalo against Cassper Nyovest in Sun City.

Boxing helps Ray beat drug addiction

Cowin Ray has made tremendous recovery from his drug addiction, and the 26-year-old soft-spoken boxer has crowned his new chapter in life by winning ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cassper, Naakmusiq fight divides opinion in boxing

The exhibition fight attracted about 3,000 fans to the Sun City Superbowl, which used to be the home of super pro boxing matches back in the 80s and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ngxeke downs Dumezweni in ‘mismatch’ bout

Boxing can humble you. Just when you thought you knew this sport, it surprises you.
Sport
3 days ago

Munyai retains title, Mboyiya wins hearts

Aphiwe Mboyiya lost the battle against utmost warrior and reigning SA lightweight boxing champion Tshifhiwa Munyai, but the challenger definitely won ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
TimesLIVE Video