Joyce Kungwane is exhilarated at staging what she termed a very successful celebrity boxing bout between celebrated rapper Refiloe Phoolo, known as Cassper Nyovest, and Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo in front of some 3,000 fans at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West on Saturday night.

Makunga outpointed Nyovest over five rounds. Their bout was fought at catchweight which means it is the weight agreed on by them. Kungwane promotes under TLB Boxing Promotions, which had a five-bout professional bouts earlier before the celebrity bout. Three judges and the referee were unknown individuals because professional referees could not be used as it was not a professional fight which would have been sanctioned by Boxing SA.

Sanabo (SA National Boxing Organisation), which is the amateur body, would not also involve its officials because Nyovest and Makunga are not amateur fighters.

“I am more than happy and I think the country is happy too for the vibe they have been missing in boxing,” she said yesterday. “I mean this was the first of its kind here and I am delighted to have been involved in organising and promoting it. It has not sunk in as yet that it truly happened.”

Kungwane's company is a professional one, which organises strictly professional fights. Asked how was she involved in a celebrity match, she said: “I can bring any type of entertainment to entice fans. It is a mission accomplished in the revival of the love of boxing because even people who never watched boxing before they were glued on television. Remember Cassper is the darling of the young generation while Makunga is a seasoned actor.

“We were in our own Las Vegas,” she said.

The two celebrities talked about a rematch, obviously Nyovest wants to redeem himself with a win after being booed for the loss on Saturday.

“I will not think twice about doing it,” said Kungwane, whose event attracted the who's who in every sphere including minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi.