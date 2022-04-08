Nonina to use ABU fight to get recognition from WBC

Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina takes a giant leap towards reclaiming her acceptance in the international boxing arena since she vacated the WBF bantamweight title in 2019 by challenging for the ABU belt tomorrow night.

The 2016 and 2017 Female Boxer of the Year's manager Makhosi Ngcoza had made huge inroads in a short time that Nonina was on the verge of challenging for the IBF belt. Sadly, besides Ngcoza's efforts in December 2019, no action came Nonina's way.

She bounced back last year and won both her fights under TLB Boxing Promotions which will be in charge of her ABU junior lightweight title fight against Feriche Mashauri from Tanzania. The 10-rounder will be part of a five-bout card to be held at the Sun City Superbowl.

“I see this fight as an opportunity to get recognition from the WBC because my win for the ABU title will come with a rating by the WBC,” she said before giving credit to promoter Joyce Kungwane, who has assisted in her coming back. “One other motive for me winning this fight is that it will take place on the day I buried my father in 2020."

Lucky Monyebane will face Mfusi Maxhayi, while Ricardo Malajika will battle against Sikho Nqothole. Simpiwe Konkco will take on Aton Jr Ariston from the Philippines.

These three bouts are scheduled for eight rounds. Athenkosi Dumezweni and Linda Ngxeke will exchange leather in a 12-rounder for the vacant SA junior bantamweight belt in the main bout.

Action will begin at 2pm.