Van Heerden’s loss brightens Englishman Benn’s prospects

The second-round stoppage of SA’s fading former IBO welterweight boxing champ Chris “The Heat” van Heerden by rising Englishman Conor “The Destroyer” Benn in Manchester, England, was expected.

In fact, Van Heerden from Meyerton, south of Jozi, did well to finish round one. The biggest question is why did he accept a fight against such an explosive and powerful prospect, who has become an elite fighter after some impressive performances in the last 18 months?

It was a completely wrong fight for the 34-year-old US-based Van Heerden, who was used to bolster Benn’s chances of challenging for a world title. Benn’s management needed a recognised name for their charge to prepare for a much bigger fight, and Van Heerden fitted that description like a glove that dropped him in round two for Benn to retain the WBA Continental belt.

Rated No 5 by the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO, the 25-year-old son of former WBC super middleweight Nigel “Destroyer” Benn retained his unblemished slate and extended his perfect record to 21. Benn is now on course to challenge for a world title he craves this year. Initially Benn was to meet Ezekiel “The Special K” Brook this week, but the former IBF champion from Sheffield in England was reported to have outpriced himself by demanding $10m (R147m) for the fight, and Benn opted for Van Heerden.

Van Heerden has lived in the US since 2014 with no silverware to show for it. The 2011 BSA prospect of the year award winner had to come back home in 2016 to win a title – the WBA Pan African belt – in a debatable points win against Namibian Sacky Shikukutu.

Van Heerden, who has also held the SA and ABU belts, looked destined for greater heights when he was still in SA trained by Nick Durandt, whom he left for the Smith brothers – Peter and Sean – who guided him to victory against Matthew Hatton in what was Van Heerden’s second defence of the IBO belt in 2013. The following year, Van Heerden packed his bags and relocated to the US where he was stopped by Errol “Truth” Spence Jr.

That African-American unified his WBC and IBF welterweight belts with the WBA strap after dethroning Yordenis Ugas from Cuba as the WBA champ in Texas on Sunday morning. Spence, who stopped Ugas in round 10, remained undefeated after 28 fights with 22 knockouts.