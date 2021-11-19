BSA stakeholders to finally enjoy life cover

The regulatory body has had a benevolent fund for several years which is supposed to pay towards the rehabilitation of a boxer who sustains injuries during a sanctioned tournament

In 2018, Boxing SA stated that it was working on a comprehensive life cover for licensed boxers that will cover their income protection and disability outside the confines of the sport, but nothing came out of it and in fact it remained a browbeat.



Acting CEO Cindy Nkomo has now given an update on that matter. She confirmed on Thursday that all licensees will soon have a funeral cover from the new financial year beginning on April 2022. ..