Ngebinyana keen to make short work of champ Malajika

The champion, who is trained by Vusi Mtolo at RUB Gym in Edenvale, will face the man who tarnished his image by handing him his first defeat in March

Sabelo Ngebinyana promised to pull a smash-and-grab job on WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight champion Ricardo Malajika in their rematch on December 4 at Emperors Palace where Golden Gloves will stage its last tournament of the year.



Malajika will put the belt on line for the first time since winning it last year. The champion, who is trained by Vusi Mtolo at RUB Gym in Edenvale, will face the man who tarnished his image by handing him his first defeat in March...