Mokebisi wants action after losing top spot in ratings

The removal of SA from the United Kingdom’s red list after travel restrictions were imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 has given hope veteran former multiple international champion Matshidiso Mokebisi for better things in future.

The “Scorpion Queen”, as the 32-year-old mother of two is known, lost her No 1 spot in the IBO featherweight ratings recently. She had been at the doorstep of challenging for the world title that is currently held by Puerto Rican Armanda Serrano, who also holds the WBC and WBO belts.

Being unable to travel and also not getting lucky with local promoters pushing her to challenge Serrano saw Mokebisi forfeit the top spot, and is now rated at No 8. But the former SA junior featherweight, WBF International and ABU SADC featherweight. Gauteng junior welterweight champion has not lost hope for a bright future, especially now that she can travel.

“I was rated No 1 from January until March and it saddened me to see that I have been dropped to No 8, but what comforts me is the fact that I know the reason,” said the boxer whose only source of income comes from getting inside the ring and fight.

"Yes, I was disappointed but I am okay now, I guess. There is no use crying over spilled milk. I am just look into the future and focus.”

All what Mokebisi is begging for is action. “That will help improve my rating, better my chances of getting back to where I was and challenge for the world title. Actually I am not choosy; any world title will do for me. I am happy to be recognised by a world body like the IBO because it says I am doing something good,” she said.

Mokebisi last fought in June when she stopped Bonita van Jarsveld in five rounds. That was Mokebisi’s fifth straight win under new trainer Manny Fernandes. They joined forces in 2017. Mokebisi has boxed professionally under different trainers since but she turned professional in 2008 described Fernandes as “the best coach I’ve had in my career.”

Fernandes – a boxing tutor par-excellence – turned ordinary boxers, including Isaac “Angel” Hlatshwayo to be household names. He said: “Mokebisi is a capable boxer and I see a lot of improvement in her. It is so sad that she had to lose her top rating.

"In fact, we had two fights – in Poland and Korea – turned down. Funny enough, I don’t know exactly why were they turned them down. She needs action and we are hopeful that there is going to be changes now that our country has been removed from red tape.”

Mokebisi has 14 wins from 22 fights.