Malajika won't go the distance this time, Saint warns

Ricardo Malajika will not hear the bell going for the 10th and last round of their rematch at Emperors Palace on December 11, warned Sabelo “The Saint” Ngebinyana, the left-hander from Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

“Rest assured we are not going the full distance this time,” said Ngebinyana, who outpointed Malajika in their eight-rounder on March 14. That was the first loss for the WBA Pan African champion whose promising career is guided by former dual world champion Brian Mitchell.

Malajika had been on a seven-fight winning streak before Ngebinyana brought that to a screeching end. Mitchell’s fighters, and that includes IBO junior-lightweight holder Ludumo “9mm” Lamati, are promoted by Mitchell’s former promoter Rodney Berman, who is giving Malajika the opportunity to avenge the defeat. An IBO All Africa title is understood to have been added this time.

Said Ngebinyana: “I am happy to get the chance to fight for an IBO-sanctioned fight because my victory will get me a rating and [I will] become a contender to fight for the real IBO junior title that is held by Gideon Buthelezi.”

He vacated his SA title around May, allegedly acting on the advice of a promoter who had signed the boxer to challenge Buthelezi. He says that fight was cancelled four times and even up to now it has not happened.

“I also view the upcoming fight as another opportunity to show that I am one of the top five junior-bantamweight fighters in the country,” he said. Others are Buthelezi, Yanga Sigqibo, Athenkosi Dumezweni and Sikho Nqothole.

Ngebinyana, who is trained by Bruno Pereira in Johannesburg, has already beaten Nqothole twice. “I am gunning for the IBO belt held by Buthelezi not because I want him – I have no issues with Buthelezi – it [just] so happens that he holds the title that I want.”

Malajika was vicious in his fight last month, cutting Khayalethu Mbdje down to size in one round. Ngebinyana lost his outing, a non-title fight in Russia, where he was defeated by Narek Abgaryan in August.