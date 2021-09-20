Hadebe smashes Zuma to claim 10th victory
Boxer flawless in second bout under new trainer Ramogoadi
If Smangele Hadebe was a number she would be a perfect 10. That is how best to describe her flawless performance in Pretoria on Saturday night. “Smash” grabbed the SA flyweight title via a lopsided points decision against Thema Zuma. It was the champion’s 10th win.
The scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 99-91. Hadebe ended the 10-rounder the same way she started it. There were no knock-downs...
