Promoter asks for leniency from governing body

Boxing SA’s threat of sending licensees to the guillotine for participating in activities outside the country without the clearance was yesterday described by promoter Tshele Kometsi as hitting the final nail to the coffin of SA’s fistic spot.

BSA issued a memorandum last week and threatened to cancel with immediate effect a license of a boxer, manager, trainer or any other licensee who participates or facilitates the participation of any licensee in a fight abroad without authorisation.

Part of it reads: “In line with the board’s resolution of 8 February 2020, any boxer and/or manager/trainer or any other Boxing SA licensee who participates or facilitates the participation of any licensee in a fight abroad without authorisation from Boxing SA will have their license cancelled with immediate effect.”

Kometsi said: “The resolution that they are referring to was taken before Covid-19, and it needs to be reviewed because the complexion of the game has changed completely. Right now we have about 250 licensed boxers and you are threatening to revoke licences; you might as well recommend to the minister that the country must do away with boxing.”

Kometsi said BSA must be the enabling body, not the disabling one. “It must assist that there is action and put an end to activities,” he reasoned. “We as promoters are trying to keep boxers active but we will not be able to look after every boxer in the country.

“These men and women must provide for their families. What do you expect from them when they get offered fights abroad on the 11th hour. By the way no promoter will give a foreign opponent enough time to prepare because the whole idea is to make it impossible for vising boxers to win.”

Kometsi said BSA should rather suggest a fine.

Last week, Rofhiwa “War Child” Maemu fought in Russia without BSA’s consent. This happened a month after Sabelo Ngebinyane and Sihle Jelwane committed the same error.