Thoughts of needy children roared 'Lion' on to victory

Newly crowned SA, IBO All Africa and WBA Pan African super-middleweight champion Ryno “The Lion” Liebenberg said fighting for children's foundations in Gauteng motivated him for his match with Rowan “Braveheart” Campbell at the Emperors Palace on Sunday.

Liebenberg punished and bloodied Campbell over eight one-sided rounds of the drama-filled bout in the Theatre of Marcellus. Campbell, who suffered three cuts, needed protection and expectations were that trainer Peter Smith would throw in the towel but he did not. Instead, referee Tony Nyangiwe took it upon himself to rescue the vanquished champion.

“One thing motivated me going into this fight, and that was fighting for a just cause to help children,” said Liebenberg. The 37-year-old ring warrior had made a plea for more sponsors so that he could reach more than one children's foundation.

“This has helped me to raise money for at least three children's foundations,” said Liebenberg, who donated his entire purse of R150,000 to the foundations.

Liebenberg was ushered to war by trainers Colin Nathan and Vusi Mtolo who were assisted by Gert Strydom. The boxer was just too strong on the day for Campbell who tasted his first defeat after 12 straight wins. It did not look like Campbell won even a single round. He lost a point for constant holding in round one and he was dropped in round two.

Campbell looked to be giving up the fight as he was hanging on the ropes but Nyangiwe, who had conducted the mandatory eight count, ordered the fight to continue. Campbell was saved by the bell. Campbell had another point deducted for a deliberate headbutt in the seventh round. Nyangiwe also docked Liebenberg a point for headbutting in round six.

In the main supporting bout of the D-Day tournament staged by Golden Gloves on Sunday, Ricardo Malajika, fighting for the first time under trainer Mtolo after parting ways with Anton Gilmore, lost his eight-rounder to Sabelo Ngebiyane while Ludumo Lamati outpointed Tanzanian Said Mohammed Hassan over eight rounds.

A new boxing star was born when debutant Nelson Mbele outclassed before stopping Ndumiso Musawenkosi in the second round while Ntethelelo Nkosi avenged his controversial loss to Namibian Haveni Gehard.

Shevontaig Koopman pummelled Junior Makondo into submission in three rounds.