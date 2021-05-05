Kevin Lerena‚ holder of the marginal IBO cruiserweight crown‚ will take on WBA world champion Ryad Merhy in a unification contest in Brussels on July 17‚ promoter Rodney Berman announced on Wednesday.

Lerena has been waiting for a major opportunity after taking on unheralded and older boxers in what were termed keep-warm bouts the past few years.

Lerena‚ 29‚ has a record of 26 wins‚ 13 inside the distance‚ and one defeat‚ while Merhy is 29-1 (24 KOs).

But the Belgian’s record could flatter to deceive.