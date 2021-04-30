Veteran Mthalane should overwhelm Edwards
Challenger aware of tough fight against IBF flyweight king
IBF and WBO Intercontinental flyweight champion Sunny “Showtime” Edwards is a talented young British fighter with a bright future ahead of him. But expecting the Englishman to win the IBF flyweight belt from champion Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane tomorrow night at York Hall, Bethnal Green, in the UK, is a tall order.
Edwards is actually overmatched, to be precise. He cannot hold a candle to Mthalane, the hardened 38-year-old ring veteran who has beaten the best flyweight boxers the world has to offer...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.