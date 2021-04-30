Veteran Mthalane should overwhelm Edwards

Challenger aware of tough fight against IBF flyweight king

IBF and WBO Intercontinental flyweight champion Sunny “Showtime” Edwards is a talented young British fighter with a bright future ahead of him. But expecting the Englishman to win the IBF flyweight belt from champion Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane tomorrow night at York Hall, Bethnal Green, in the UK, is a tall order.



Edwards is actually overmatched, to be precise. He cannot hold a candle to Mthalane, the hardened 38-year-old ring veteran who has beaten the best flyweight boxers the world has to offer...