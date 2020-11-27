Mixed reaction to BSA's decision on bio-bubble

Although boxing promoters were jubilant yesterday with the reduction of the bio-bubble isolation from seven days to three, Joyce Kungwane and Nomfesane Nyatela are not chuffed at all.

BSA – through acting CEO Cindy Nkomo – announced yesterday that "all the testing shall be done a day before moving into the isolation venue and weigh-in shall take place the day following moving into a bio-bubble".

Kungwane said: “Half-a-loaf is better than no bread at all even though I am still not convinced as to why must we still enter boxers, trainers and managers into the bio-bubble.”

She went through the same costly procedure in her tournament that took place in Soweto in October. “I accommodated boxers, trainers, managers, officials and BSA’s employees for six nights. I spent more than R100,000.”

Her TLB Promotion will have a tournament at Kagiso Memorial Centre on December 18.

Nyatela of Rumble Africa said: “This is not victory at all; this thing must be scrapped completely, if not then BSA must just share the costs with promoters. We are now at level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown. It is costly. Usually, we provide accommodation for outsiders coming into our province. But now you must cater for every single individual."

Lebo Mahoko, Tshele Kometsi and Andre Thysse said the reduction of days will come as a huge financial relief.

Mahoko, whose Dream Team will stage a tournament in the Free State on December 12, said: “This will save costs for us; as you know we did not budget for this kind of thing. BSA is moving in the trajectory where the country is going – economy opening up for boxers."

Kometsi said: “It will save me costs because I did not even budget for it when I started marketing my tournament six months ago.”

His TK Promotion will stage a tournament in Randfontein on December 12.