Wounded Black Mamba poses a danger to Bull Dog

The black mamba is naturally a highly venomous snake that is widely considered to be the deadliest. It is even worse when it is wounded.

This paints a picture of what could happen when dethroned WBA Pan African middleweight champion Walter “Black Mamba” Dlamini confronts Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo – the man who ended his reign when they met in Pretoria last year.

Mhlongo seized that title with the SA belt through four ferocious rounds.

Dlamini has been afforded the opportunity to regain the WBA Pan African belt and he will challenge Mhlongo in Durban on December 20. Their grudge fight will deputise for the IBF flyweight bout between reigning king Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane and Jayson “Smasher” Mama from the Philippines.

Dlamini, from Limpopo, goes into the fight wounded after losing his trainer Lionel Hunter, who died last month. He helped Dlamini win the SA title that had evaded him twice before under other trainers. Dlamini registered the shortest title fight in the history of local boxing in stopping defending champion Wade Groth in 42 seconds in 2018.

Dlamini said his long-time amateur trainer Nicky Ness is helping him to prepare for the fight that will be staged by Nokwanda Mbatha’s Tono Promotion. Ness is being assisted by Tamrin Raynor, the 22-year-old woman who was Hunter’s assistant.