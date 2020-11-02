Mthethwa must push for urgent convention if sport is to recover
Boxing in SA is in hospital ward
Never mind what any wordsmith waxing lyrically wants you to believe, the truth is that it is the sports ministry that will help revive boxing in SA.
Boxing is in the hospital ward and licensees are disgruntled. They may become rebellious if they are not afforded the appropriate platform to ventilate...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.