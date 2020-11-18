Joyous Celebration star now makes it her mission to help heal others
Mbali used music to heal pain of brutal rape
Joyous Celebration star Mbali Lekhuleni has found healing for past trauma and hurt in music.
Lekhuleni, who joined the gospel group two years ago, said she decided to bury her head in the music, singing in the church choir and backing other musicians, and that has helped her heal. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.