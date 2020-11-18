Joyous Celebration star now makes it her mission to help heal others

Mbali used music to heal pain of brutal rape

Joyous Celebration star Mbali Lekhuleni has found healing for past trauma and hurt in music.



Lekhuleni, who joined the gospel group two years ago, said she decided to bury her head in the music, singing in the church choir and backing other musicians, and that has helped her heal. ..