Phuzi faces tough test against Muller

The fifth-round knockdown by unfancied Sibusiso Dlomo on Xolisani Ndongeni two weekends ago must serve as a stern warning to hot prospect Akani Phuzi that fatigued Johnny Muller is equally capable of doing the number on him when they meet at Emperors Palace on December 19.

Phuzi, a 26-year-old boxer from Malamulele in Limpopo who is trained by Alan Toweel Junior, will put his WBA Pan African cruiserweight title on the line against this tough-as-nails 29-year-old Muller in the Golden Gloves’ “December Demolition” bill .

On paper Phuzi – who is undefeated after 11 fights – should win the upcoming 10-rounder. He is fresh, hungry and talented. Muller is the rugged fearless fighter from Roodepoort who showed so much potential in that he was rushed into big fights when he was still very raw.

He turned pro in 2009 and won the SA lightweight title in 2010. He fought and lost twice to rough and unsympathetic Ryno Liebenberg for the IBO All-Africa title. Muller regained the SA title in 2013 and added the WBC International silver belt in his collection in 2014 before handing Kevin Lerena his first loss the same year.