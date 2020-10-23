Bonyeme slams judges after Mbenge's win

Boxing manager Patrick Bonyeme lambasted judges for their scoring of the ABU welterweight championship fight between Thulani “Tulz” Mbenge and Mardochee Kuvesa Katembo on Saturday.

Mbenge won that fight after being declared the winner by a unanimous points decision with scores of 100-91; 98-93 and 98-92.

Bonyeme – who is responsible for the career of Kuvesa, his countryman from Congo – said: “I do not know if the judges scored the fight before the actual fight. They should have scored the fight based on who was the aggressor and busier between the two boxers and that was Katembo. The judges' scorecard does not reflect the complexion of the fight. Katembo threw more punches and Thulani responded once or twice. That is dubious scoring. How come Thulani was the winner when Katembo controlled the fight and took the initiative?”