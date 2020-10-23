Matsane bids to revive boxing career, having last fought in 2010
I'm not a stepping stone for any fighter, Studdard warns
Tough-talking boxer Joshua “TKO” Studdard has warned that he is no stepping stone for any boxer who wants to resurrect his moribund career.
He was referring to Tumelo “The Blade” Matsane, whom Studdard will meet on Friday next week at Turffontein Racecourse over 10 rounds for the vacant Gauteng bantamweight title. Matsane, from Springs, has not fought since 2010.
“I’m not a stepping stone for any fighter. I cannot allow any fighter to restore his career using me. My success as a fighter was interrupted by an injury to my hand two years ago,” said Studdard, who was injured in the third round of his split points decision loss against Rofhiwa Nemushungwa in 2017.
The boxer from Sofiatown, who is under the guidance of Manny Fernandes, made a comeback on March 1 and chalked up a points decision win against Saul Hlongwane at the venue for next week's fight.
“Matsane must make the best [of] every day and not waste time because his saddest day as a fighter is fast approaching. I will make him regret signing the contract for this fight,” he warned. “Look, I don’t want to sound arrogant or something but the truth is that some dreams come true, while others don’t come true.
‘I won't be reading too much into his record of three wins in five fights. I mean, you look at Prince Dlomo’s punch that knocked Ndongeni [Xolisani out in round five] on Saturday. It was not even a calculated punch; it came from nowhere and landed beautifully on the chin.”
Studdard’s stablemate Matshidiso Mokebisi will oppose Ndobayini Kholosa for the vacant Gauteng welterweight belt over 10 rounds, while Lufuno Mutshayi and Monalisa Takane will meet in a non-title junior-featherweight bout over four rounds. These two fights will be in the women's section.
Damien Pasley will take on Viero Careri in a catchweight four-rounder. Sponsor Heiders announced yesterday that the winner of the best fight on the night will earn an extra R40,000, with R10,000 going to the loser.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.