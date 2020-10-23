I'm not a stepping stone for any fighter, Studdard warns

Tough-talking boxer Joshua “TKO” Studdard has warned that he is no stepping stone for any boxer who wants to resurrect his moribund career.

He was referring to Tumelo “The Blade” Matsane, whom Studdard will meet on Friday next week at Turffontein Racecourse over 10 rounds for the vacant Gauteng bantamweight title. Matsane, from Springs, has not fought since 2010.

“I’m not a stepping stone for any fighter. I cannot allow any fighter to restore his career using me. My success as a fighter was interrupted by an injury to my hand two years ago,” said Studdard, who was injured in the third round of his split points decision loss against Rofhiwa Nemushungwa in 2017.

The boxer from Sofiatown, who is under the guidance of Manny Fernandes, made a comeback on March 1 and chalked up a points decision win against Saul Hlongwane at the venue for next week's fight.

“Matsane must make the best [of] every day and not waste time because his saddest day as a fighter is fast approaching. I will make him regret signing the contract for this fight,” he warned. “Look, I don’t want to sound arrogant or something but the truth is that some dreams come true, while others don’t come true.