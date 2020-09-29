Dual shelved due to Wolf's injury

Thompson-Phuzi showdown called off

The eagerly awaited third boxing meeting between Akani ‘Prime” Phuzi and Chris “The Wolf” Thompson which was set for October 10 at Emperors Palace is off. That means both trainer Allan Toweel Jr and his charge Phuzi must accept that sad fate.



These antagonists – who have already met twice in their young careers – with Phuzi winning both clashes – were to meet in a much bigger fight this time to confirm the heir to the South African cruiserweight throne that was abdicated by ruler Thabiso ‘The Rock” Mchunu...