Boxing

Unheralded trainer preparing the prodigal son for the IBO Youth belt

Khosi welcomes back Simon Dladla with open arms

26 October 2020 - 09:09

Trainer George Khosi has welcomed back prodigal son, SA junior middleweight champion Simon Dladla, at his makeshift Hillbrow Boxing Gym.

This is where Dladla, from the Free State, learned boxing from the amateur ranks up until he fought his his professional debut in 2018.  It is the same unheralded 51-year-old Khosi who helped Dladla to win both the Gauteng and national titles in less than seven fights...

