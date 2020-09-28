Boxing

Boxing body needs to step into ring to curb ugly barbs

Warring licensees threaten BSA's overtures to broadcasters

28 September 2020 - 09:05

Boxing SA’s efforts to convince the SABC and SuperSport to give full coverage to boxing could count for zero if boxing licensees do not desist from bringing the sport into disrepute through their nasty and uncalled-for verbal blows on social media.

The sports ministry revealed to Sowetan last week that there were negotiations between the regulatory boxing body and both broadcasters. ..

