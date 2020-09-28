Woman masters art of lying low after stealing millions
Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the slip
The woman accused of pulling off a brazen R4m theft from an SBV depot in Midrand by strolling off with cash stuffed in refuse bags inside a trolley lived a modest life with friends for five months while police were searching for her.
Two weeks after Bathobile Mlangeni, 29, allegedly executed the audacious theft at Mall of Africa in July last year, she sought refuge in a three-roomed RDP house in the township of Buhle Park, near Germiston, under the pretext of being on the run from "an abusive boyfriend". ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.