Damn coronavirus; what's fried chicken if it can't 'be finger lickin' good'

"It’s finger lickin’ good." It’s a slogan which still has a Pavlovian effect on many lovers of food. From as far as I can remember, on hearing these words, or seeing them on a poster, I was most likely to start salivating, imagining myself tucking into a juicy piece of fried chicken.



Oh, so crunchy and delectable, that flour coating. And oh-so-melt-in-the-mouth the chicken itself. The grease dribbling through corners of your mouth .....