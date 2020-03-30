Jerry Mbitse recalls career-ending loss 32 years ago

This past Saturday marked exactly 32 years since Jerry "Sticker" Mbitse's fruitful boxing career ended.

The 62-year-old former South African junior featherweight boxing champion is from Meadowlands, the home to many old time greats, including Arthur Mayisela, Ernest Moledi and Baby Jake Matlala to name but a few.

Mbitse retired after suffering a stoppage loss to hard-hitting Petros Mahlangu at the Standard Bank Arena on March 28, 1988.

Mahlangu from Springs had previously knocked 10 of his 11 opponents with a knockout loss to Keith Rass from Eldorado Park. Mahlangu dusted himself, knocked out Stanley Mathe at Indoor Centre in Springs on February 7 in 1988 before doing the number on Mbitse in March.

Mbitse had previously been stopped by Zweni "Sugarcane" Ngcongolo when they met in a rematch at Mdantsane Stadium on December 14 1985.

Mbitse fought great names, including Welile Nkosinkulu, Mpisekhaya Mbaduli, Stanford "Baby Blues" Ngcebeshe and Mxhosana Jongilanga.