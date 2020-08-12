'Have your say on new BSA board'

Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association chairperson Thando Zonke has claimed the ownership of a mysterious statement that encouraged licensees to make use of the rare opportunity to nominate individuals they prefer to serve in the seven-member board of Boxing SA.

It said those persons will be considered when a new board of Boxing SA is appointed by minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa before the end of the year. This has never happened before since the new SA Boxing Act of 2001 came into being.

Licensees and other stakeholders always learned about board members when ministers made announcements on who will serve on the board whose term of office is three years.

Mthethwa must actually be commended for his approach which is in line with the SA boxing regulations.

The strange statement was not attributed to anybody. Licensees in Gauteng thought it came from Boxing SA chairman Peter Ngatane although it did not have BSA letterhead. Ngatane told Sowetan that he knew nothing about it when contacted about it.

It is understood that Mthethwa's office is on the process of sending out nomination forms to licensees to exercise their right.

Zonke said the statement is in line with those nomination forms.