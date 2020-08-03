Boxing in SA still in limbo
More than 90 boxing gyms across the country have already submitted their applications to resume training but the majority of these gyms are in areas that have been designated as Covid-19 hotspots.
That means they cannot be allowed to resume training. Boxing training was supposed to resume on Saturday...
