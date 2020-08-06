Boxing SA appoints Cindy Nkomo as acting CEO

As speculated, Cindy Nkomo has been appointed by the BSA board as acting CEO.

Nkomo serves as a director of operations. She was officially employed as such by the same board which has now deemed it fit to appoint her to the hot seat that remained vacant after Tsholofelo Lejaka resigned early this week.

Nkomo’s appointment was confirmed by BSA today.

A statement attributed to chairman Peter Ngatane reads: “To ensure continuity and sustenance of institutional memory, the board met on 5 August and resolved to appoint Ms Cindy Nkomo as acting CEO with effect from the 6 August 2020. Ms Nkomo will work with the existing team of staff within BSA until a new CEO has been appointed by the minister of sports, arts and culture. Ms Nkomo and team will, working under the overall strategic leadership of the board, drive the execution of the proximate tasks outlined in the foregoing. “

Nkomo said: “I am obviously honored to have been given the opportunity to take this position and I don’t take this appointment lightly. I will rely on the board of BSA and my office for support and guidance. But I want to thank Mr Lejaka for the support he has given me since I joined BSA in 2017. With his operational experience, he gave me a leeway to drive the operations; his guidance has been a driving force to me and his patience when things did not move as fast I would have wanted them to did not go unnoticed.”