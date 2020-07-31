Gyms in coronavirus hostpots won't open

No boxing gyms in areas designated by the department of health as Covid-19 hotspots will be allowed to resume training, BSA chairman Peter Ngatane has confirmed.



Boxing SA announced two weeks ago that sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the fraternity permission to resume training only, and CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka announced in a statement a few weeks ago that training of professional boxers would only resume tomorrow (August 1)...