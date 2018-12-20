Nonina to light up East Cape tourney
Promoter Ntsikayezwe Sigcawu showed great timing in securing the signature of Bukiwe Nonina for the last tournament of the year in the Eastern Cape.
Nonina is the BSA female boxer of the year for 2016 and 2017. Her fruitful career, adorned by the SA and WBF bantamweight titles, is honed in Venda by unheralded trainer Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi.
Not only did Nonina become the outright owner of the BSA championship belt after the required five defences, but "Anaconda" is also the only female boxer in the country to have achieved that feat since female professional boxing was permitted in the country in 2006.
Nonina, who was born in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, will be at Willowvale Indoor Centre in the province to face Babalwa Nonqonqotha from Duncan Village.
Their eight-rounder will headline Sigcawu's Isizwe Boxing Promotions tournament that the promoter will stage jointly with Mbhashe municipality and Manxiwa Construction on December 23.
Nonina last fought in August when she registered the second defence of her WBF belt in a hard-fought points win against SA-based Malawian "Tigress" Ellen Simwaka. Their 10-rounder was staged by Joyce Khongoane's TLB Boxing Promotions in Orlando, Soweto on August 11.
Nonina has 13 wins in 17 bouts while Nonqonqotha has three wins, a loss and a draw.
Phumlani Maloni from Makanda and Loyiso Ngantweni from Mqanduli will do battle for the vacant Eastern Cape flyweight title in the main supporting bout over 10 rounds.
There will be five more bouts, including a six-rounder between Nwabisile Cholani and Thandolwethu Hlangani, while the rest will be four-rounders.
Sigcwawu said action will begin at 1pm.