Nonina to light up East Cape tourney

Promoter Ntsikayezwe Sigcawu showed great timing in securing the signature of Bukiwe Nonina for the last tournament of the year in the Eastern Cape.

Nonina is the BSA female boxer of the year for 2016 and 2017. Her fruitful career, adorned by the SA and WBF bantamweight titles, is honed in Venda by unheralded trainer Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi.

Not only did Nonina become the outright owner of the BSA championship belt after the required five defences, but "Anaconda" is also the only female boxer in the country to have achieved that feat since female professional boxing was permitted in the country in 2006.

Nonina, who was born in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, will be at Willowvale Indoor Centre in the province to face Babalwa Nonqonqotha from Duncan Village.

Their eight-rounder will headline Sigcawu's Isizwe Boxing Promotions tournament that the promoter will stage jointly with Mbhashe municipality and Manxiwa Construction on December 23.