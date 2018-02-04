Nonina gets crowned again

WBF bantamweight champion Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina made SA boxing history on Friday night when she defended her boxer of the year award after a record five defences of the SA title.

Nonina won the same award in Durban last January.

But this year, she took honours at the Boardwalk Casino in Port Elizabeth, where Boxing SA and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro hosted the country's premier boxing awards.

They are the first to take place in the Eastern Cape since the new SA Boxing Act of 2001 - which is known as Boxing SA - came into effect that year.

The period under review for award eligibility began on October 1 2016 and extended to October 31 last year.