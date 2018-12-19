Memorial service for Vabaza

Departed former SA flyweight and WBU junior bantamweight boxing champion Gabula "Slashing Tiger" Vabaza will be buried at Pefferville Cemetery in East London on Friday.

A memorial service will take place at Peace Chapel Assemblies of God Pefferville today. The service will be held at Gompo Hall in Duncan Village from 2pm.

Vabaza, 40, from Duncan Village died on Tuesday morning last week.