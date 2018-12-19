Boxing

Memorial service for Vabaza

By Bongani Magasela - 19 December 2018 - 09:51
Gabula Vabaza
Gabula Vabaza

Departed former SA flyweight and WBU junior bantamweight boxing champion Gabula "Slashing Tiger" Vabaza will be buried at Pefferville Cemetery in East London on Friday.

A memorial service will take place at Peace Chapel Assemblies of God Pefferville today. The service will be held at Gompo Hall in Duncan Village from 2pm.

Vabaza, 40, from Duncan Village died on Tuesday morning last week.

Vabaza joins celestial greats

Boxer's career ended prematurely just as his life did
Sport
5 days ago

His aunt, veteran boxing official Siya Vabaza, said her nephew had a heart attack while watching television at his home.

Vabaza - who turned professional in 1996 - retired in 2006 due to medical reasons.

He was undefeated with 23 wins and a draw.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X