Wilder, Fury fight to produce fireworks

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder will earn a whopping $14m (R198.60m) for the 11th defence of his belt against Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

SuperSport 1 will broadcast the fight live at 4am.

Wilder, the 33-year-old champion from Tuscaloosa in Alabama, USA, has held the lucrative green and gold belt since 2015.

Fury, 30, from Wilmslow, Cheshire in the United Kingdom is a former WB, IBF, WBO and IBO champion. He will earn $10m (R141.85m) for their eagerly awaited fight.

Wilder is undefeated after 40 fights with 39 knockouts while Fury is also yet to taste defeat after 27 fights with 19 knockouts.

The two gigantic heavyweights engaged in many shouting matches creating so much interest in their clash. The ingredients are there for something special. This is the kind of heavyweight fight fans have been begging for.