Wilder, Fury fight to produce fireworks
Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder will earn a whopping $14m (R198.60m) for the 11th defence of his belt against Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.
SuperSport 1 will broadcast the fight live at 4am.
Wilder, the 33-year-old champion from Tuscaloosa in Alabama, USA, has held the lucrative green and gold belt since 2015.
Fury, 30, from Wilmslow, Cheshire in the United Kingdom is a former WB, IBF, WBO and IBO champion. He will earn $10m (R141.85m) for their eagerly awaited fight.
Wilder is undefeated after 40 fights with 39 knockouts while Fury is also yet to taste defeat after 27 fights with 19 knockouts.
The two gigantic heavyweights engaged in many shouting matches creating so much interest in their clash. The ingredients are there for something special. This is the kind of heavyweight fight fans have been begging for.
Wilder's two best performances: Defeating Bermane Stiverne on points to claim the WBC title in January 2015, winning every round with volume punching in a masterful display.
Victory over Luis Ortiz by brutal tenth round knockout after coming back from a torrid seventh round when he looked in serious trouble.
Wilder had Ortiz down three times in the title defence in March 2018.
Fury's two best performances: Dethroning Wladimir Klitschko as the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion in Germany. Klitschko had reigned for almost a decade.
Victory over Dereck Chisora in London, their second fight, in which Fury was sublime, switching between orthodox and southpaw, hitting his foe at will before Chisora retired in the tenth round.
Styles make: Fury has outfoxed opponents in his most challenging bouts, using his long jab, good reactions and ability to slip and slide.
Not a knockout merchant, Fury, has fought six times in the last four years while Wilder has fought eight times. Wilder has power and danger in both hands and in an unorthodox fighter with marauding attacks.
Physique: Fury is taller than Wilder and provides a difficult, awkward opponent for anyone. It will be a battle of giants, boxing ability versus speed and power. Wilder will be dangerous for every minute of every round.
Wilder also showed a strong chin against Ortiz, overcoming dangerous periods and displayed a champion's heart and stamina to come back and finish his rival.