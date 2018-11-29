Your A-Z guide to seeing Beyoncè live at Global Citizen this weekend

Gates open at 11 am and Global Citizen has got incredible surprises in store for those who catch the early worm. There will also be a surprise major artist as the opening act at the festival with a never-before-seen collaboration you cannot miss because you’re stuck in traffic!

Upgrade U!

Those in their seats from 12 – 2 pm stand a chance at winning ticket upgrades to the best seat in the house at the front of the stage.

All things transport

Find out all you need to know about routes, road closures and parking here.

More than just a music concert

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will be so much more than just musicians on the stage. They’ve got interactive art installations, exciting food and drink and so much more from the moments the gates open at 11 am.

Exception to the rules

Unlike other festivals the beginning of the Global Citizen will be just as thrilling as the end. Make sure you stay till the end so you don’t miss one moment of the sensational acts the festival has in store for you!

Free Travel

Stay tuned to find out more information on how early birds can get to the festival for free.

