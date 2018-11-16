Nkosi not scared of 'Small' Bagwasi

Boxing experts are already talking big about Steven Bagwasi from Gaborone, in Botswana, yet the 25-year-old, who goes by the moniker "Small", has only four wins under his name.

Having fought his first professional bout at home in December last year, the former top amateur has fought twice in Swaziland and Polokwane.

Bagwasi's fights have been aired by Fox Sports Africa and were staged by Setanta Promotions.

However, his kudos do not send chills down the spine of East Rand-based boxing manager Vusumuzi Malinga, whose charge Ayanda "Greyhound" Nkosi will attempt a third defence of his WBA Pan African lightweight title against Bagwasi at Sibaya Casino in Durban next Friday.

The seven-bout international tournament, which features fighters from SA, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi and Nigeria, will be the last in the year for both Setanta Promotions and Fox Sport Africa.

Interestingly, Nkosi fought in both tournaments where Bagwasi appeared.

Nkosi, who is trained by Patrick Malinga, Thulani Buthelezi and Thami Mbonambi at the JD Malinga Boxing Gym of late accomplished trainer Jabulani Malinga, won the WBA Pan African title in Botswana in October last year.