McCarthy, Hunt revive their rivalry

With the sweet taste of champagne lingering on the lips of Cape Town City, Bidvest Wits will be out to spoil the happy mood tonight.

The Mother City club have had to cut their celebrations short to take on the Students at the Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm).

Three days after lifting the MTN8 title in a penalty shootout win over SuperSport United, the Citizens are facing the team they have developed a bit of rivalry with over the past two seasons.

Since his appointment last season, Benni McCarthy has had bruising battles with his former mentor Gavin Hunt.

In the previous season they played each other five times in all competitions, with City triumphant in four while Wits grabbed the other win.

Things are a little different this year for the university club after their horrendous run in the 2017/18 season where they avoided relegation by a whisker.

This time around they have had an improved start where they are second on the Premiership standings with 13 points from seven games.

City in contrast are 11th after six games with six points from one win, three draws and two losses.

The clash is almost certain to have goals as there has never been a goalless draw since McCarthy's rookie season. Their encounters are always tight, though, with each win coming with a margin of no more than a goal.