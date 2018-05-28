Simba roaring for ring return

Comeback heavyweight hopeful Flo Simba is a completely improved boxer, and doubting Thomases must be at Presleys in Boksburg on Thursday night to bear testimony to the claim made by the boxer's manager, Patrick Bonyeme.

He said that the hard hitter - whose power earned him the moniker "Demolition Man" - was a far better boxer than he was before teaming up with new trainers John Tshabalala and Bobo Mata.

Simba returns to action after a three-year hiatus which was caused by his medical condition. He said he needed time off to pay attention to his diabetes. Simba said the Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology sponsored him with "very good" equipment to manage his sugar levels.

He will take on Joshua Pretorius in the main bout of the Real Steel Promotions tournament.