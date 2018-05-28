WATCH: Siya Kolisi named as new Springbok captain
Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks when they host England in South Africa next month.
Kolisi‚ who is also the captain of the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ will be the first black Springboks skipper and coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday he has confidence in his leadership qualities having known him since he was a youngster.
Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the side against Wales in Washington on June 2.
Both men will captain the Springboks for the first time.
South African national rugby team head coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Monday morning, May 28 2018, that Siya Kolisi will be heading the team as it’s captain.
Springbok squad to face Wales
Forwards: Nizaam Carr (Stormers), Dan du Preez (Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt, Stormers), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Bulls), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Wilco Louw (Stormers), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Oupa Mohojé (Cheetahs), Ox Nche (Cheetahs) Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers), Marvin Orie (Lions), Chiliboy Ralepelle (Sharks 23), Kwagga Smith (Lions), Akker van der Merwe (Sharks)
Backs: Curwin Bosch (Sharks), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Travis Ismaiel (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Embrose Papier (Bulls), Ivan van Zyl (Bulls), Cameron Wright (Sharks)