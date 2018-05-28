WATCH: Siya Kolisi named as new Springbok captain

Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks when they host England in South Africa next month.

Kolisi‚ who is also the captain of the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ will be the first black Springboks skipper and coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday he has confidence in his leadership qualities having known him since he was a youngster.

Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the side against Wales in Washington on June 2.

Both men will captain the Springboks for the first time.