Kenya’s Mary Moraa takes 800m gold, US men stroll in 4x400m relays

Mary Moraa of Kenya delivered a storming finish to win the 800m gold on the final day of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

She proved too good on the final straight for race favourites Keely Hodgkinson and Athing Mu in a reshuffle of the medals from last year.

Olympic and defending champion Mu, 21, set the pace from the gun but, having barely run the distance this season, was never able to open a gap.

Moraa stayed on her shoulder throughout and delivered her trademark final 100 metres burst to move past the American to triumph in a personal best 1:56.03, leaping and punching the air in celebration as she crossed the line.

Hodgkinson, just as she did in Eugene, tried to find a way through on the inside but though this time she got past Mu, was outsprinted by Moraa and had to settle for a second successive silver in 1:56.34. She also got silver, behind Mu at the Tokyo Olympics and behind Moraa in last year's Commonwealth Games.