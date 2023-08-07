After wrapping up her third successive Spar Grand Prix series title with a race to spare in Tshwane on Saturday, Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare plans to continue with her dominance next year.
Nare became the third athlete after Ivertte van Zyl and Rene Kalmer to have clinched the Grand Prix three times in succession and the first foreigner to do so.
As she has become accustomed on SA soil over the last few years, Nare held on to win the penultimate race in the six-leg Spar Grand Prix series in 32:57 to take an unassailable lead in the series with the final leg to be held in Johannesburg in October.
Her compatriot, Selam Gebre, took second place in 33:50, while Blandina Makatisi of Lesotho was third in 34:15.
“One thing that I want to make it clear is that SA was the very first international race I ran and it was this one the Grand Prix,” Nare told the media briefing
“It is very close to my heart and it is something that I hold dearly. So, to be honest with you even if you don’t pay me it is not about that any more. It is something that I don’t want to let go. I want to keep on running because I want to be part of this amazing family. And that’s what makes me happy and makes me keep on coming back here.”
Asked if she will run the Joburg race now that she has won the series, Nare said she will use that race to try to improve her time.
“As far as I’m concerned I don’t have any other plans. If other races come and then I will have to miss, it but if not and I’m free why not and improve my time,” she said.
“So, that’s my plan if I don’t have anything any other race then I will come. I’m very happy, but it is not over yet. I have to keep going.”
Nare wins third successive Grand Prix, vows to work on her next
Ethiopian runner says running is no longer about money
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images
After wrapping up her third successive Spar Grand Prix series title with a race to spare in Tshwane on Saturday, Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare plans to continue with her dominance next year.
Nare became the third athlete after Ivertte van Zyl and Rene Kalmer to have clinched the Grand Prix three times in succession and the first foreigner to do so.
As she has become accustomed on SA soil over the last few years, Nare held on to win the penultimate race in the six-leg Spar Grand Prix series in 32:57 to take an unassailable lead in the series with the final leg to be held in Johannesburg in October.
Her compatriot, Selam Gebre, took second place in 33:50, while Blandina Makatisi of Lesotho was third in 34:15.
“One thing that I want to make it clear is that SA was the very first international race I ran and it was this one the Grand Prix,” Nare told the media briefing
“It is very close to my heart and it is something that I hold dearly. So, to be honest with you even if you don’t pay me it is not about that any more. It is something that I don’t want to let go. I want to keep on running because I want to be part of this amazing family. And that’s what makes me happy and makes me keep on coming back here.”
Asked if she will run the Joburg race now that she has won the series, Nare said she will use that race to try to improve her time.
“As far as I’m concerned I don’t have any other plans. If other races come and then I will have to miss, it but if not and I’m free why not and improve my time,” she said.
“So, that’s my plan if I don’t have anything any other race then I will come. I’m very happy, but it is not over yet. I have to keep going.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos