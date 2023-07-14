Mothibi, Dijana in Venda to spur rural talent

Comrades Marathon double champion Tete Dijana and former winner Edward Mothibi are set to light up Venda Plaza in Thohoyandou during the Fortress Running Series on Sunday.
Mothibi said he would be running the 10km as a way of encouraging athletes from rural communities who are participating in running to stick to the sport, while Dijana will be doing the half marathon.
The running series is organised by the ISMO athletics club and it is returning to the calendar this year with Venda added to the mix.
Since its inception in 2018, the series has been dedicated to bringing the thrill of running events to rural communities, providing a platform for local residents to participate and showcase their athletic talent.
“I’m not going there for a competition but for encouragement for the community,” Mothibi told Sowetan.
“We are going there to encourage them and I think they know that there are athletes like Edward and Tete Dijana, so they need to see us. Yes, I’m going to run 10ks with them and enjoy the race with them.
“So, I’m not going to compete. There is no way I can compete that fast after Comrades, especially after a month. I was resting and I’m starting this week to jog, but not too much.
“Some of the people are coming from the rural areas, including me, so I know the disadvantages that young people encounter .
“We have to explain to them to stick to running and one day in future you can excel.”
Runners on Sunday can participate in the half marathon (21.1km), 10km as well as a 5km fun run.
After finishing third in the Comrades Marathon this year, Mothibi said his focus now is to run the Cape Town Marathon on October 15.
“The plan is to participate in two or three major races annually, alongside a couple of shorter distance events,” he said.
“My upcoming focus is on the Cape Town Marathon, which will mark the culmination of my year. As a nation, we are making great strides in the realm of shorter distances, including the 10km, 21.1km, cross country, and track and field disciplines,”
Meanwhile, the Red Bull quicksand returns to Durban, North Beach tomorrow. This exciting competition will be unveiling the toughest course yet, and provide an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.
Mothibi, Dijana in Venda to spur rural talent
Comrades stars vow to help use race to uplift community
Image: Darren Stewart
