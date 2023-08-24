×

Sport

Wayde Van Niekerk survives semifinal scare

SA superstar qualifies for final as fastest loser

24 August 2023 - 08:14
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Wayde van Niekerk in action in the men's 400m semifinals at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday.
ALL-OUT EFFORT: Wayde van Niekerk in action in the men's 400m semifinals at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday.
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Wayde van Niekerk’s dream comeback nearly crashed on the home straight of the Budapest stadium on a dramatic night of 400m semifinals on Tuesday, but fortune favoured him as he progressed to the final.

With only the first two in each of the three semifinals guaranteed spots in tonight's final (9.35pm SA time), the 31-year-old ended up advancing as a fastest loser, becoming SA’s first finalist of the showpiece so far.

But only after a big-name casualty in the final semifinal. Pre-competition favourite Steve Gardiner of the Bahamas — who replaced Van Niekerk as world and Olympic champion — pulled up injured in his race.

After walking off the track in despair, Van Niekerk suddenly has a chance of making the podium if he can refill his gas tank.

Also in the mix is long-time rival Kirani James of Grenada, also a former world and Olympic champion, who finished second in his heat behind Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith, the bronze medallist from last year who set a 44.26 sec European record.

Van Niekerk, who has been fighting his way back since injuring his right knee in late 2017, failed to find an extra gear in the sprint for the line after coming off the bend in third place in the first semifinal.

Antonio Watson of Jamaica won in a 44.13 personal best, the fastest time of the night. Second in 44.26 was American Vernon Norwood, who had not beaten Van Niekerk in eight previous races.

Van Niekerk crossed the line in 44.65, slower than his 44.57 effort in the heats on Sunday. Running in lane eight, from where he set his 43.03 world record at the 2016 Rio Olympics, proved to be lucky for him again. 

