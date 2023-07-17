“It is now that time in this course I will give my all, train well to get ready and push hard to make sure that I become victorious in the end. So I will do everything in my power to do that and accomplish that.”
Nare set on winning Grand Prix again
Xaba starts preparing for world champs
Image: Rogan Ward
With Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare now in pole position to win the overall Spar 10km Women's Grand Prix, she said she would do her best to clinch the title and join Irvette van Zyl and Rene Kalmer to have won it three times in succession.
Nare continued with her dominance when she won the Mbombela leg on Saturday in a time of 32:28 in chilly conditions, with compatriot Selam Gebre finishing second in 32:52 and Ugandan Docus Ajok, who was competing in her first race, coming third in 33:25.
Nare missed the first race in Cape Town but went on to win in Gqeberha, Durban and Mbombela and this victory has put her in a dominant position with two races, in Pretoria next month and Johannesburg in October, remaining.
“There is a lot of work ahead of me. Not only this, but I have some major races waiting for me,” Nare told the media.
“I've got other targets to focus on and other races I need to prepare for, but at the same time, I'm not going to let this go.
Tadu Nare cruises to victory despite chilly conditions
“It is now that time in this course I will give my all, train well to get ready and push hard to make sure that I become victorious in the end. So I will do everything in my power to do that and accomplish that.”
Should she win the Grand Prix, she will become the first foreigner to win it three times in a row.
Meanwhile, Glenrose Xaba, who became the first South African home in fifth place, will be running her last race in Pretoria next month as she will be participating in the World Athletics Championships, which will take place on September 30 and October 1 in Riga, Latvia.
Xaba said she wants to start focusing on the world champs and will use the race to prepare for that.
“In Pretoria, it will be my last leg as I'm going to the World Championships now and I'm going to start preparing for that to do more mileage and I need to train very well and have some rest,” she said.
“Last week we were at Absa Run Your City and the legs are getting tired; we need to train so that the body can respond well and get those supplements so the body can respond well.”
